After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christopher Morel At The Plate (2022)

  • Morel hit .235 with 19 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • In 66 of 113 games last year (58.4%) Morel got at least one hit, and in 18 of those contests (15.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in 14.2% of his games last year (16 of 113), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel drove in a run in 27.4% of his games last year (31 of 113), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored in 47 of 113 games last season (41.6%), including scoring more than once in 5.3% of his games (six times).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 51
.270 AVG .197
.332 OBP .283
.505 SLG .355
22 XBH 17
11 HR 5
31 RBI 16
60/18 K/BB 77/20
5 SB 5
Home Away
59 GP 54
39 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (50.0%)
10 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (14.8%)
27 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (37.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.3%)
19 (32.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.29), 41st in WHIP (1.220), and 42nd in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
