Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .525 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .246.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 26 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.4% of his games this year, Vaughn has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings