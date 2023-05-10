Andrew Benintendi -- .211 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brad Keller on the hill, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi is batting .262 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
  • In 78.8% of his games this year (26 of 33), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 33 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 16 games this season (48.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 20
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (80.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.55 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Keller gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.67 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.67, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
