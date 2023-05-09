Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on May 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Giolito Stats
- Lucas Giolito (1-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Giolito has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 38th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 24th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 34th.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|6.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 18
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|at Twins
|Apr. 12
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Lucas Giolito's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Robert Stats
- Robert has collected 34 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .262/.347/.492 on the season.
- Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 7
|2-for-2
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 6
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He has a slash line of .246/.342/.418 so far this season.
- Vaughn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Royals
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Reds
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|4
|6
|at Reds
|May. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.
- He's slashing .280/.381/.508 so far this year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .240/.279/.438 so far this year.
- Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 6
|1-for-6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.