Lucas Giolito will toe the rubber for the Chicago White Sox (12-24) on Tuesday, May 9 against the Kansas City Royals (10-26), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the White Sox (-150). A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the White Sox's matchup against the Royals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to beat the Royals with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.

The White Sox have not played a game with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (30.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 5-18 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.