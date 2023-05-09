Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Jordan Lyles on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second game of a four-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 38 total home runs.

Chicago is 20th in baseball, slugging .389.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 160 (4.4 per game).

The White Sox are 23rd in baseball with a .305 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Chicago has a 5.70 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the second-worst WHIP in the majors (1.529).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

Giolito is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Giolito will try to prolong a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds L 5-3 Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds W 17-4 Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer 5/12/2023 Astros - Home Michael Kopech Brandon Bielak 5/13/2023 Astros - Home Dylan Cease Hunter Brown 5/14/2023 Astros - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Brown

