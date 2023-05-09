Tuesday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (10-26) taking on the Chicago White Sox (12-24) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 7-5 win for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (1-2, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.47 ERA).

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -150 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 60% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 160 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).

