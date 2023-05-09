On Tuesday, May 9 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (17-18) host the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24) at Wrigley Field. Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-130). The game's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 4.76 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.29 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 10 (50%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Cardinals have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won two of nine games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

