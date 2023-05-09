How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 41 total home runs.
- Chicago is 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Chicago is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (169 total).
- The Cubs are fifth in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 13th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Chicago has a 3.22 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the first-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.130).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.76 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Matt Barnes
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-1
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Miles Mikolas
|5/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Jack Flaherty
|5/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/12/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Sonny Gray
|5/13/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Joe Ryan
|5/14/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Louie Varland
|5/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Framber Valdez
