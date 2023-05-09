Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-125). The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds
Cubs -125 +105 8 -105 -115

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 10 of the 20 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

Chicago has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 55.6% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 14 times this season for a 14-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 7-8 9-10 8-8 10-14 7-4

