Trey Mancini -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .264 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Mancini has reached base via a hit in 20 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this season (29.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 25.8% of his games this year (eight of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (41 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.79 ERA ranks 69th, 1.661 WHIP ranks 74th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.
