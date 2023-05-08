The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-0) against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (25) this season while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Wisdom has recorded a hit in 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%), including seven multi-hit games (22.6%).

In nine games this season, he has homered (29.0%, and 8.9% of his trips to the plate).

Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this year (11 of 31), with more than one RBI six times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), with two or more runs five times (16.1%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

