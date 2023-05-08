Lakers vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.
Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-2.5)
|228
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-2.5)
|228.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-3)
|228
|-141
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-3.5)
|227.5
|-150
|+130
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
|Lakers vs Warriors Player Props
|Lakers vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Warriors Injury Report
|How to Watch Lakers vs Warriors
|Lakers vs Warriors Prediction
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game (second in league) while allowing 117.1 per contest (21st in NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- These teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 233.7 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Golden State has covered 38 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-115
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-120
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.5
|-120
|17.8
|Austin Reaves
|13.5
|-130
|13.0
|Rui Hachimura
|9.5
|-105
|11.2
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Anthony Davis or another Lakers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.