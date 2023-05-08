After hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is batting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • In six of 14 games this season (42.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alberto has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
