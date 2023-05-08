Hanser Alberto Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI) against the Reds.
Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Hanser Alberto At The Plate
- Alberto is batting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- In six of 14 games this season (42.9%), Alberto has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Alberto has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (48 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
