Cody Bellinger will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (17-17) on Monday, May 8, when they clash with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (11-24) at Wrigley Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-130). A 7-run total is set in the game.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.18 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 10, or 52.6%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Cubs went 3-5 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+135) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +400 - 2nd

