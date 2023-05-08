Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 11th in MLB play with 41 total home runs.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .268 batting average is fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (168 total, 4.9 per game).

The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Cubs strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 14 mark in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).

The Cubs have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.137).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.18 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Stroman is looking to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Stroman will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan 5/14/2023 Twins - Away Marcus Stroman Louie Varland

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.