The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 24 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (41.2%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 11 of 34 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (33.3%)

