Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 24 of 34 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (8.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this season (41.2%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 34 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|18
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 39-year-old's 5.25 ERA ranks 64th, 1.306 WHIP ranks 48th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 68th among qualifying pitchers this season.
