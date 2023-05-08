Adam Haseley Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Royals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Adam Haseley -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Adam Haseley At The Plate
- Haseley is hitting .412 with two doubles and three walks.
- In three of 13 games this year (23.1%), Haseley has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Haseley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.64 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 48 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Greinke (1-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.25), 48th in WHIP (1.306), and 68th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
