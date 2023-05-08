Adam Haseley -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Adam Haseley At The Plate

Haseley is hitting .412 with two doubles and three walks.

In three of 13 games this year (23.1%), Haseley has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Haseley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings