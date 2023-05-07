Player prop betting options for Jonathan India, Luis Robert and others are available in the Cincinnati Reds-Chicago White Sox matchup at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has eight doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (31 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .248/.324/.480 on the year.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 29 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 20 RBI.

He's slashing .234/.340/.387 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

The 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1 vs. Rangers Apr. 26 6.0 3 2 2 3 4 at Pirates Apr. 21 5.0 3 2 2 4 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 15 6.0 4 0 0 4 4 at Braves Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 7 3

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

India Stats

India has 36 hits with nine doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.392/.421 so far this season.

India has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 6 3-for-3 3 0 0 4 2 vs. White Sox May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

