Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (14-19) will square off with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (11-23) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Reds (-130). A 9.5-run total has been set in this game.

White Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-0, 2.00 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (0-3, 5.97 ERA)

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

The Reds have a record of 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 24 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (20.8%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won four of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Luis Robert 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 24th 3rd

