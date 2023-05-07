Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .148 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart has a double and two walks while batting .195.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in seven games this year (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 16 games this year.
- Barnhart has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 16 games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.
