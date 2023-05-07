Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Tim Anderson (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has five doubles and four walks while batting .269.
- In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- In 16 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 16 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 2.00 ERA ranks sixth, 1.167 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.