After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .179.

Zavala has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

