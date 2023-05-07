Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 7
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at the prop bets available for Jokic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|26.5
|24.5
|24.4
|Rebounds
|14.5
|11.8
|13.4
|Assists
|8.5
|9.8
|8.6
|PRA
|49.5
|46.1
|46.4
|PR
|41.5
|36.3
|37.8
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.
- He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.
- Conceding 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.
- The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|42
|30
|17
|17
|1
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|41
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4/29/2023
|33
|24
|19
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|21
|18
|9
|0
|0
|1
|12/25/2022
|44
|41
|15
|15
|2
|1
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.