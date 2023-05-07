On Sunday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: MARQ

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .259 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

In 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), Madrigal has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 23 games this season.

In four games this season (17.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 23 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

