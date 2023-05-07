Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- hitting .357 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) in his previous game against the Reds.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Reds Player Props
|White Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Reds
|White Sox vs Reds Odds
|White Sox vs Reds Prediction
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .480.
- Robert is batting .471 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Robert has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this year (60.6%), including multiple hits eight times (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (15.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (64.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (41.2%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (29.4%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.92).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (37 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ashcraft (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.00 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.