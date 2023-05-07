The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Hosmer has picked up a hit in 14 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 38.5% of his games this season, Hosmer has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In four games this year (15.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (41.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings