Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .197 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

In 52.9% of his 34 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 34 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has had an RBI in seven games this season (20.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 34 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings