The Miami Marlins hope to stop their five-game losing run versus the Chicago Cubs (17-16), on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) against the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-1).

Cubs vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing batters.

Wesneski has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Wesneski is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per start.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 5.35 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .248.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th.

