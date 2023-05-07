Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday (at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .315/.361/.413 slash line on the season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.362/.565 so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three doubles.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (1-3) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves May. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 at Braves Apr. 26 5.2 4 2 2 6 3 vs. Diamondbacks Apr. 16 6.0 7 5 4 9 0 at Phillies Apr. 10 4.0 10 9 9 4 1 vs. Twins Apr. 4 9.0 3 0 0 5 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 46 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .430/.496/.533 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits).

He has a .224/.308/.483 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

