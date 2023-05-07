As they try to secure the series sweep, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (17-16) will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-18) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Marlins have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Hayden Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.49 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Cubs and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (+105), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

The Marlins have gone 4-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win six times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.