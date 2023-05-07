The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez will take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 41 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks seventh in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .270 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 164.

The Cubs have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.32 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.158 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Wesneski will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Away Marcus Stroman Jake Irvin 5/4/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away Jameson Taillon Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins W 4-2 Home Drew Smyly Matt Barnes 5/7/2023 Marlins - Home Hayden Wesneski Sandy Alcantara 5/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Marcus Stroman Miles Mikolas 5/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Jameson Taillon Jack Flaherty 5/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Justin Steele Jordan Montgomery 5/12/2023 Twins - Away Drew Smyly Sonny Gray 5/13/2023 Twins - Away Hayden Wesneski Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.