After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .296.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 22 of 30 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (26.7%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (23.3%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Bellinger has driven home a run in 14 games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 21 of 30 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (80.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

