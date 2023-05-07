In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Philadelphia 76ers.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers have a +354 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 110.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 7.8 more points than this contest's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 27.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4

