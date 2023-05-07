The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Vaughn has had a hit in 23 of 33 games this season (69.7%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), with two or more RBI six times (18.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (17.6%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.92 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (37 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.00), 35th in WHIP (1.167), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers.
