Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox will attempt to take down Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds when the teams square off on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 33 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 93 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 135 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 10.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.55 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.523 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Clevinger (2-2) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rays W 12-9 Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen 5/2/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Michael Kopech Joe Ryan 5/3/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Dylan Cease Louie Varland 5/4/2023 Twins L 7-3 Home Lucas Giolito Pablo Lopez 5/5/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Lance Lynn Hunter Greene 5/6/2023 Reds - Away Mike Clevinger Nick Lodolo 5/7/2023 Reds - Away Michael Kopech Graham Ashcraft 5/8/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease Zack Greinke 5/9/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/10/2023 Royals - Away Lance Lynn Brad Keller 5/11/2023 Royals - Away Mike Clevinger Brady Singer

