White Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (13-19) and the Chicago White Sox (11-22) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 6.
The probable pitchers are Nick Lodolo (2-1) for the Reds and Mike Clevinger (2-2) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
White Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have come away with five wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won four of 20 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (135 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Rays
|W 12-9
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Joe Ryan
|May 3
|Twins
|W 6-4
|Dylan Cease vs Louie Varland
|May 4
|Twins
|L 7-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Pablo Lopez
|May 5
|@ Reds
|W 5-4
|Lance Lynn vs Hunter Greene
|May 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Nick Lodolo
|May 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 8
|@ Royals
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Zack Greinke
|May 9
|@ Royals
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jordan Lyles
|May 10
|@ Royals
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Brad Keller
|May 11
|@ Royals
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Brady Singer
