On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.
  • In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in one of 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Hoeing (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.