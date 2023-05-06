Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Tucker Barnhart (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Marlins Player Props
|Cubs vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Marlins Odds
|Cubs vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Marlins
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .184 with a double and two walks.
- In six of 15 games this year, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Barnhart has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 46 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Hoeing (0-1) starts for the Marlins, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.