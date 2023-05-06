The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .274 with five doubles and four walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

