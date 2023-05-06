On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while hitting .273.
  • Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .333.
  • Suzuki has gotten a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 20 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.