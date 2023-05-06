After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .171.
  • This year, Zavala has tallied at least one hit in four of 17 games (23.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .338 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.