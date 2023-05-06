Patrick Wisdom -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on May 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has 25 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .229 with 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 135th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (30.0%), and in 9% of his trips to the dish.

Wisdom has driven home a run in 11 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (40.0%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

