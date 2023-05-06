Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (batting .220 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Hoeing. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 97th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 81.3% of his games this season (26 of 32), with at least two hits 12 times (37.5%).
- In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 10 games this year (31.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), with two or more runs five times (15.6%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (80.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- The Marlins give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (46 total, 1.4 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
