Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (132 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo on May 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 29 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .236 with 14 extra-base hits.
- Robert is batting .400 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (21.9%).
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (nine of 32), with two or more RBI five times (15.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (40.6%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.98).
- The Reds rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lodolo makes the start for the Reds, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .338 against him.
