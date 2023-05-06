Keith Mitchell will be at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at the par-71, 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Mitchell has shot below par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 18 rounds.

Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Mitchell has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Mitchell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -5 279 0 20 2 5 $3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Mitchell's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 15th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Mitchell missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 277 yards longer than the average course Mitchell has played in the past year (7,261 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage ranked in the 46th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.96).

Mitchell was better than just 0% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 5.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Mitchell did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Mitchell did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged two).

Mitchell recorded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.2 on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

In that most recent outing, Mitchell carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Mitchell ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, less than the tournament average, 3.8.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Mitchell carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Mitchell Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

