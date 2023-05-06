Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be looking for a win against New York Knicks.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4)
|209
|-170
|+145
|BetMGM
|Heat (-3.5)
|208.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Heat (-4)
|209
|-175
|+120
|Tipico
|Heat (-3.5)
|208.5
|-175
|+150
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116 points per game, 11th in league, and giving up 113.1 per contest, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more points than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|+100
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-115
|9.4
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-115
|11.2
|Caleb Martin
|9.5
|-105
|9.6
