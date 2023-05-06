Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 113 - Knicks 112
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Miami (8-22-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (25.8%) than New York (7-6-2) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Knicks are 20-21, while the Heat are 36-22 as moneyline favorites.
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- So far this year, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, dishing out 23.8 per game.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- Of the shots taken by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been from beyond three-point land (30.5%).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York scores 116 points per game and allow 113.1, ranking them 11th in the league offensively and 12th defensively.
- The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.9% have been 2-pointers.
