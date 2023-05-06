After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto has a double and a home run while batting .167.

Alberto has picked up a hit in four games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Alberto has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

