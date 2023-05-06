Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Reds - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Eloy Jimenez (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.
- Jimenez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 25 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (44.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (12.0%).
- He has scored in 12 games this year (48.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|12 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.98 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Reds will send Lodolo (2-1) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.16 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.16, with 12.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .338 against him.
