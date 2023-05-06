Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 43 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.353/.410 on the year.

Hoerner has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 33 hits with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .297/.365/.568 slash line on the year.

Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Nationals May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Nationals May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 12 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .437/.504/.544 on the year.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .457 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (24 total hits).

He's slashed .212/.294/.451 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7 vs. Braves May. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Apr. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

